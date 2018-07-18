University News

By Signal Staff

4 mins ago

Azusa Pacific University, Azusa, CA

The following local students made the academic Deans’ List at Azusa Pacific University:

Giovanni Bonaventura of Santa Clarita

Brodie Butler of Valencia

Grace Eckard of Santa Clarita

Racqual Espinoza of Valencia

Nicolette Fundora of Stevenson Ranch

Yeon Hwang of Canyon Country

Jacob Kaiserski of Valencia

Allison Kim of Valencia

Che Kim of Valencia

Kayla Kimball of Santa Clarita

Danielle Marquez of Valencia

Selom Mawugbe of Canyon Country

Avrie Meyers of Castaic

Evangeline Nguyen of Canyon Country

Kristine Park of Valencia

Mario Ramos of Canyon Country

Rachel Roach of Valencia

Toni Rose of Santa Clarita

Hannah Smith of Santa Clarita

Benjamin Taufahema of Canyon Country

Shawna Tice of Canyon Country

These students are honored for a spring 2018 grade-point average of 3.5 or better. They are joined by 1,760 students receiving the same honor.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education. With 80 bachelor’s degrees, 51 master’s degrees, 25 certificates, 12 credentials, 8 doctoral programs, and 2 associate’s degrees, the university offers its more than 10,300 students a quality education on campus, online, and at six regional centers throughout Southern California.

For more on Azusa Pacific University visit www.apu.edu

Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

Allyson Spencer of Valencia, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Spencer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world.

Find out more about Marquette at www.marquette.edu.

Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, MO

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2018 semester.

Jasper A. Byrd of Valencia, sophomore, biological sciences.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 98 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.

For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

Whitworth University, Spokane, WA

The following student has been awarded a degree from Whitworth University.

Patrick Kulp of Valencia, received a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training. Kulp graduated Cum Laude.

The following student has been named to the Whitworth University Provost’s Honor Roll for spring semester 2018.

Nicholas Nerud of Valencia qualified for the academic honor society by maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.75 during the semester.

Located in Spokane, WA, Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The University, which has an enrollment of nearly 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

For more on Whitworth University visit www.whitworth.edu/