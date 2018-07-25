University News

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

George Fox University, Newberg, OR

Ashton Hoffman of Valencia was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2018 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Hoffman, a senior, is majoring in English and psychology.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best Regional University.” Money magazine ranked it the No. 1 School in Oregon in its 2017-18 “Best Colleges for Your Money” list. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, six seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees. For more on George Fox University visit www.georgefox.edu

Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, TN

Omoyemi Idowu of Santa Clarita, received a white coat at the White Coat Ceremony at Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) in Harrogate, Tennessee, on June 16, 2018. The White Coat Ceremony at LMU-DCOM is a special ceremony designed to mark a student’s entrance into the clinical rotations of their medical school training.

Idowu is a third-year osteopathic medical student at LMU-DCOM, and will be starting clinical rotations this fall. Idowu received an undergraduate degree from Trinity University and a master’s degree from Drexel University.

The first White Coat Ceremony was held in 1993 at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons and is now a standard ritual in institutions of both allopathic and osteopathic medical education across the country. During the Ceremony, each medical student is presented and “robed” with his or her short white laboratory coat, formalizing and welcoming the student’s entrance into the study of medicine. The White Coat Ceremony is a time for medical students to hear words of wisdom and encouragement from their mentors. The Ceremony provides an opportunity to reflect on what it means to become a physician and a time for students to reaffirm their commitment to becoming physicians. It is also an opportunity for the medical school to reaffirm its commitment to providing the education and clinical training necessary to help each student achieve his or her professional goals.

The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond. For more information about LMU-DCOM visit us online at http://med.LMUnet.edu.

Merrimack College, North Andover, MA

Amanda Ribot of Canyon Country was named to the Merrimack College Dean’s List for spring 2018.

Merrimack College is an independent, private college with robust programs in business, education, engineering, health sciences and the liberal arts, whose mission is to enlighten minds, engage hearts and empower lives. Founded in 1947 by the Order of St. Augustine in the Boston suburb of North Andover, its growing student body of 3,200 undergraduates and 575 graduate students come from 32 states and 31 countries to form an engaged community of thinkers and doers in an academic culture of care that emphasizes hands-on learning, global citizenship and a quest for enduring relevance in an ever-changing world. For more on Merrimack College visit www.merrimack.edu

Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, OK

Nathan H Park of Santa Clarita has been named to the spring 2018 Provost’s List for outstanding academic performance at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

To be named to the Provost’s List, students must carry at least 12.0 units for credit in a semester and attain a grade-point average of 3.500 or better with no grade below “C”.

To be named to the President’s List, students must carry at least 12.0 units for credit in a semester and attain a grade point average of 4.000.

Oral Roberts University (ORU) is a world-renowned Christian university located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Founded in 1963, ORU serves students from 50 states and 101 countries, representing over 51 denominations. ORU offers more than 76 undergraduate majors, 12 master’s programs and two doctoral degrees, plus NCAA Division I athletics. For more information on ORU, visit http://www.oru.edu/

Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY

Skylar Long of Santa Clarita, daughter of Jennifer Long and Jason Long, has enrolled for the 2018-2019 academic year at Rochester Institute of Technology. Skylar is in the physician assistant (BS) program. Skylar is a 2018 graduate of Saugus High School. She received an RIT Presidential Scholarship.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo. For news, photos and videos, go to www.rit.edu/news.