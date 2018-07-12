Valencia Acura to host the Business After Hours Mixer

By Signal Staff

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and owners of Valencia Acura, Don and Cheri Fleming, are hosting the Business After Hours Mixer, a one-day networking event for SCV’s business leaders.

“It’s been a few years since Valencia Acura has done a mixer, and we have been known for having a great party with wonderful drinks and food,” said Cheri Fleming. “We’ve always felt that the (SCV) Chamber is the best place to network and learn about other businesses and make new friends.”

The Business After Hours Mixer will include networking, cocktails, appetizers, raffle prizes and valet parking.

“Join us at Valencia Acura to get an exclusive look at the all new turbocharged 2019 RDX and to network with local business leaders,” an SCV Chamber of Commerce news release noted.

“We are showcasing our brand new car that Acura developed from the ground up,” said Cheri. “It’s a five-passenger sports utility vehicle that is getting rave reviews and went on sale on June 1, and customers are loving it.”

The Business After Hours Mixer will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on July 18 at Valencia Acura, located at 23955 Creekside Road.

For Valencia Acura members, admission is $15; for those who are not yet members, admission is $25.