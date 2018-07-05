Weekly Volunteer Opportunities July 5

By Signal Staff

2 mins ago

Volunteer Opportunities

The California Highway Patrol is looking for volunteers

The Newhall office of the California Highway Patrol Senior Volunteer Program is accepting applications to become a volunteer. Requirements include; no felony convictions, must be 55 or older, be of good moral character, must be able to volunteer during business hours; minimum 16 hours per month, and be able to work with minimal supervision.

Please inquire to Harry Fischer, (661) 252-9663, senior volunteer administrator of the Newhall Area or email hfischer@chp.ca.gov.

Neenach Community Clean Up, July 10-13, 8 a.m.

Volunteers will be cleaning up Neenach California on July 10, 11, 12 & 13, in concert with the Oso Town Council, the Los Angeles County illegal dumping task force and Rural Protection Services a nonprofit public benefit corporation. Volunteers are needed to help load bulky items into a roll off container which will be located at 22847 West Ave. D at the Neenach Café & Market. Volunteers are also going to help clean up creek beds, sensitive ecological areas and roadways and along the Ripley Woodland State Park area. We look forward to anyone who can assist us with this community project. We will try to clean up illegal dump sites from 190 St. West to 300 St. West. Please bring work gloves, sunscreen, a hat and drinking water. We thank everyone for their effort to make Neenach a wonderful place to live. We will start each morning at 8 a.m. at the Neenach Café & Market. There has been some illegal dumping along the transitional habitat property at 190 Street West, with illegally dumped construction debris. We have had several people ask us to clean the creek bed near 245 Street West all the way up to Avenue A. We need a lot of volunteer help.

World’s Largest Swim Lesson – Thursday, June 21, Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Pkwy., Santa Clarita

Help staff with this fun Guinness World Records™ event, meant to send the vital message that Swimming Lessons Save Lives™. Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

Safety Town – Santa Clarita, June 25-29, July 9-13 and July 16-20, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Youth counselors (13 to 17 years of age) are needed to help teach, monitor and model appropriate safety skills and behaviors. They earn community service hours for their work.

Go to www.SafetyTownSCV.com for the child and youth volunteer applications. For more information contact: Susan Russell, Exec. Director at susan@santaclaritaoptimistfoundation.org , or by phone at 661-360 – 6457.

Trails and Open Space Beautification Projects, Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. year round

Join a group of dedicated volunteers and help clean up and maintain City trails. Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com . Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. A listing of clean-up dates can be found at: http://santaclaritavolunteers.com/

The ARTree is looking for Fully-Clothed Models for our Drawing Group

Any gender, any body type. Any age adults or teenagers with parental permission.

These models are needed for our adult drawing group, held on the first, second, and third Thursday of each month between 6-9 p.m. We need models for individual sessions, or for multiple sessions. We will pay you $30 per session. Please contact us if interested, at 661-673-7500, or at info@theartree.org

ARTree is always on the lookout for volunteers from the community to work on various fun and interesting projects, including teaching art to children, helping out and assisting teachers, working with adults on art projects, working in our Flutterby program, working on murals, and a host of other fun activities! Please contact us if you are interested in volunteering any time! 661-673-7500.

Help the Children Seeks Help

Help the Children Santa Clarita is seeking assistance for the struggling children and their families in the SCV. We have three immediate needs that enable us to give that hand-up to our community members in need. If you have a truck, SUV or minivan, and you also have time, we need drivers to help pick-up donations. If you are retired, semi-retired or just care about others, please consider helping us as a driver. If you are financially blessed, please consider donating. We are touching the lives of 10,000 families with our resources each year; we can only do that with your help. The average cost is $11 per family per year.

Our resources are limited to SCV families at or below the poverty line, single parents, and families escaping abuse, veterans and the homeless. We are also in short supply of peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, canned meats such as chili/stew/hash, canned pastas and both hot and cold cereals.

For more information on these opportunities to keep Santa Clarita hunger-free, or how you can partner with our community outreach, please contact Help the Children at either 661-702-8852 or email michael@helpthechildren.org. Help the Children, 25030 Avenue Tibbitts, Suite L, Valencia, CA 91355. www.helpthechildren.org

SCV Food Pantry Volunteer Substitute Drivers Needed

What: The SCV Food Pantry needs substitute/or on call volunteer drivers to pick up donations from local markets and businesses. Drivers must have a valid California driver’s license, the ability to lift 50 lbs. and the willingness to help those less fortunate in the Santa Clarita Valley. Substitute/or on call drivers are asked to fill in when the regularly scheduled drivers are not available. Join the best group of volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley and help your neighbors in need.

When: Regularly scheduled pick-ups are made Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

More info: Contact the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry at 661-255-9078 or info@scvfoodpantry.org .

SCV Senior Center Seeking Volunteers

What: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center needs volunteers to pack lunches for the homebound elderly.

When: Any day, Monday through Friday

Where: 22900 Market Street, Santa Clarita

More info: To volunteer, contact Robin at 661-259-9444 or rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org .

Read With Me Program Seeks Volunteers

What: SCV Education Foundation Read with Me! Program is seeking volunteers to assist young children with their reading skills in local public school classrooms. Working one-on-one or in small groups you’ll read with students, helping them with vocabulary, comprehension and fluency. Share your love of reading.

When: One to two days a week, one to two hours a day.

Where: Local public elementary schools.

Cost: Free

More info: Coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org

Carousel Ranch Seeking Volunteers

What: Carousel Ranch located in Agua Dulce, is a non-profit organization which provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons to children with special needs. We rely on wonderful volunteers. Please join us. Must be 15 or older.

When: Volunteer times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. or anytime in-between for at least 2 hours

More info: Please call Carousel Ranch at 661-268-8010, and ask for Gail.

Swan Center Outreach

What: Swan Center Outreach located in Castaic is a non-profit organization which provides spiritually minded individuals with knowledge and experiences with horses that lead to higher levels of awareness, balance and the fulfillment of one’s purpose. Volunteers are needed to assist in general farm chores. Children 9 years to adult. Younger than 9 or special needs may be eligible pending an interview to determine their ability to safely participate.

Horse handlers are also needed but must complete at least two 4-hour days as a general volunteer and complete a Horse Handler Volunteer Training Class.