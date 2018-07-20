West Ranch’s Zoe Campos participates in USGA Girls Junior Tournament

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Natalie Gilmore

For The Signal

Adding to her list of accomplishments, West Ranch golfer Zoe Campos concluded her play in the Round of 64 at the United States Golf Association’s Girls Junior Tournament on July 19th. The tournament, which runs from July 16-21st, is hosted by Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Zoe finished tied for 10th on the overall leaderboard after stroke play. In round one, she shot a 1-under 71 with two birdies on hole number two on the front nine and number eleven on the back nine. In her second round, Zoe posted an even sharper 2-under 70 after she birdied five holes on the front nine and recorded seven pars on the back nine.

Following her big win at the 2017 CIF State Championships as a freshman and a pair of stellar rounds in the first days of the tournament, Zoe went head-to-head in the Round of 64 with Tess Blair, a competitor from Jordan, Utah. Teeing off at 9:36am, Zoe recorded a 1-over through nine holes. Blair birdied four of her five winning holes including numbers four, five, eight and 16 before play ceased and Blair moved on to the Round of 16.

Turning winning into a habit, Zoe led her West Ranch girls golf team to Foothill league victory after victory. She earned the top spot in the girls Foothill League golf individual championship at TPC Valencia at the conclusion of Foothill League play.

She was also one of 28 golfers to advance out of the CIF-SS Finals and into the CIF/SCGA Southern State Regional Championship. Zoe then went on to win the CIF State Championships in her first year of high school golf, representing West Ranch.

In the USGA girls junior tournament, the Round of 16 will continue play tomorrow July 19th in Pebble Beach, Calif.