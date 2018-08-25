40 oz. to Freedom to perform at this year’s last Concerts in the Park

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The curtains close as the final performance of Concerts in the Park comes to Santa Clarita with the Sublime tribute band, 40 oz. to Freedom at Central Park on Saturday.

Concerts began this year with the Bon Jovi tribute band Wanted, followed by several other groups paying homage to bands and artists like Green Day, the Eagles, Elton John and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

“With a sound straight from Long Beach, the band has won the San Diego Music Award for Best Tribute, and has developed one of the largest tribute band followings in the world,” said a release issued by the city on 40 oz. to Freedom’s oncoming concert. “You’ll hear why when you experience the music and SoCal vibe of Sublime recreated, from thumping bass and beats – to shredding guitar riffs and vocals.”

As the closing show, this year’s Concerts in the Park series is estimated to have hosted over 48,000 residents and guests this past summer.

Like previous concerts, guests are encouraged to bring towels/blankets and beach chairs as they sit back and enjoy the show.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release from the City of Santa Clarita.