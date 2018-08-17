Alleged shovel attack on dad ends with son’s arrest
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

A Saugus man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Friday after he allegedly hit his father with a shovel.

The incident happened about noon on Laroda Lane in the area of Plum Canyon Road and Heller Circle.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the call.

“The adult son hit the dad with a shovel,” Lt. Leo Bauer said, noting the father was allegedly hit in the stomach.

“He declined (medical) treatment,” he said of the father.

The man’s adult son was taken into custody and taken to the local sheriff’s station on Magic Mountain Parkway.

Jim Holt

