“Arcing” wires report prompts probe of small Castaic grass fire

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Investigators are reviewing a small grass fire in Castaic Sunday evening after receiving reports of “arcing” of wires in the area just before the fire.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 36200 block of Paradise Ranch Road near Oak Knoll Way, for reports of a grass fire.

“This call was for reports of grass on fire on the hillside,” said Inspector Sal Alvarado of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The first (firefighting) unit on the scene, Fire Station 149 (in Castaic), reported a 50- by 50-(foot) spot fire,” he said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire promptly, keeping the burned area to 50 by 50 feet, he said.

“There were no wires down but there was a report of arcing,” Alvarado said, noting Southern California Edison was called to the scene.

“It’s under investigation,” Alvarado sid.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt