Body of missing fire captain found in Santa Barbara

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

The body of Newhall Fire Capt. Wayne Habell was found in Santa Barbara County, fire officials confirmed Sunday.

Battalion Chief Jason Robertson confirmed that Habell had been found, though he was unable to provide additional details about when and where. The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death.

Habell’s family is requesting privacy during this time, Robertson said.

Last week, Habell’s SUV was found in Santa Barbara County, according to a tweet from the L.A. County Fire Department.

The L.A. County Fire Department released a statement through their social media offering support to Habell’s wife and children.

“It is with great pain and sorrow that we mourn the loss of Fire Capt. Wayne Habell. Capt. Habell leaves behind a wife and three children. Everyone including his Fire Department family is devastated. Our deepest condolences and sympathies to the entire Habell family.”

In a statement, Firefighters’ Local 1014 President Dave Gillotte wrote:

“Brothers and Sisters,

“It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we come together again to stand with a brother’s family and mourn the loss of one of our own.

Brother Habell was found.

“Local 1014 is committed to helping his family, especially his wife, Jennifer, his children, and his coworkers through this difficult time. We have PEER support, chaplains and department support services in place for firefighters and family members who need it. For more resources including PEER Support, contact information and professional mental health resources, visit: Healingourown.org and Firestrong.org.

“We cannot afford to remain silent any longer—don’t let depression live in the shadows. Each day our members battle post-traumatic stress Injuries and cumulative stress injuries. We need to bring these issues into the light to ensure people get the help they need. If you or someone you know needs help, please seek out resources and get help. Don’t be afraid to talk to someone. Take care of each other!

“We shall never forget.”