Caforio’s Santa Clarita home goes on market

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Bryan Caforio, a former frontrunner in the 25th Congressional District’s 2016 race and a contender in the 2018 primary, has put his Valencia home up for sale.

Caforio’s home is on the market for $820,000, his Realtor confirmed. According to online real estate database Zillow, the property has been on the market for two days.

Caforio, an attorney, hasn’t made a public appearance since losing the June 5 primary to Katie Hill. He could not be reached for comment.

Caforio previously ran against Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, in the 2016 election and lost by a margin of 53.1 percent to 46.9 percent.

He garnered 18.3 percent of the vote in the June 2018 primary, coming in third place to Knight’s 51.85 percent and Hill’s 20.2 percent.

“While the final result did not turn out as we had hoped, Lisa (Caforio) and I are extraordinarily grateful to (all) who showed up to make their voices heard in what I believe is the most important election of our lifetimes,” he said in a statement after the primary. “Lisa and I decided to embark on this journey because we believe the future of our democracy is at stake as long as President Trump and his enablers in Congress remain in office. Please join us in spending every day for the next five months working to make sure this is Congressman Knight’s last term. Our community and our country deserve better.”