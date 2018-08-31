Canyon football to keep up-tempo style going in second game

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

The Cowboys football team is coming off a tough 42-27 Week 1 loss against the defending Los Angeles City Section Division 1 Champions San Fernando. Fighting valiantly throughout, the Cowboys hope to put the same aggressive mindset and effort into today’s game against Burroughs.

“I think as a team we learned that we have to keep our heads in it and not focus on the dumb mistakes,” Canyon’s Shawn Gallagher said. “I think that trying to stay up on morale throughout the game, things improved and guys started picking up their heads and playing better towards the end.”

In his first varsity start, quarterback Aydyn Litz looked to have a steady hand, throwing for two touchdowns with Nico Shields being on the receiving end of both of them.

Employing a running back-by-committee system, Cowboys head coach Rich Gutierrez put out a combination of Ryan Valdes, Jake Acquaviva and sophomore newcomer Darrin Warren to establish the ground game.

Carson Strickland also did some damage on the ground, running in a late-game touchdown for the Cowboys.

The Braves suffered the same result last week with a loss at the hands of another Foothill League team, West Ranch.

“Honestly, we have just tried to remain humble and see them as equal opponents,” Gallagher said. “We will try to dissect their offense and be effective on defense by blocking and running the right routes. We also have to keep our up-tempo style going.”

The Braves had a tough time is all facets of the game, turning the ball over numerous time and getting shutout 54-0.

Today’s game will be different as both teams have a bad taste in their mouths after the Week 1 result.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at John Burroughs High School in Burbank.

“We know it’s not going to be easy, it’s football. Both team will compete and it’s going to be good,” Gallagher said.