Castaic School district prepares to hosts BBQ tonight

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

As districts across the Santa Clarita Valley prepare to host their back-to-school events, the Castaic Union School District invites local parents, students and teachers to its inaugural community barbecue event today from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Castaic Middle School.

Complete with free dinner, child care and a special presentation from Tyler Durman, the community event and speech will focus on “What 4 Million Teenagers Wish We Knew,” district leaders said. Based on his book “Counterintuitive,” Durman’s speech will focus on inspiring parents to be more encouraging and engage with their children in a way that helps them reach their fullest potential and be successful.

Superintendent Steve Doyle has vocalized his excitement many times in the weeks since Durman’s presentation was finalized.

“Tyler Durman has spoken live to over 4 million teenagers,” and some have confided and confessed things they’ve never told their closest confidants, Durman’s website states. “Thousands of these one-on-one conversations have given Tyler a rare window into (teenagers’) lives, allowing him to gain wisdom about the surprising and counterintuitive things they need and long for from the adults in their lives.”

A grilled hot dog dinner will be provided from 5 to 5:45 p.m., and will be followed by the speech and a question-and-answer session from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/2w5sM8C.