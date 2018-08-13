SCV Chamber, Mercedes Benz to mix it up Wednesday

By Perry Smith

11 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting another of its monthly mixers next week, looking to once again create a networking opportunity for local businesses.

“It’s a really great opportunity to meet business leaders and business owners and promote your business — and connect with local businesses,” said John Musella, immediate past chairman and acting executive director of the SCV Chamber.

Last month, about 200 came out to Valencia Acura to meet and greet, as well as enjoy food and beverages, and a chance to see the newest vehicles in the showroom. This month, Mercedes-Benz of Valencia wants to introduce its new owners to the community.

The mixer is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“They have a new ownership team there and they really wanted to open the dealership up and have them meet the community,” Musella said. “And I think the community’s always interested in knowing who the new ownership is.” While Santa Clarita is the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, there’s still very much a strong sense of community here, he added.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts the meet-and-greets every third Wednesday in order to “get more people connecting,” Musella said, “and that’s the whole point in being involved in a business organization like the Chamber.”

This month, the event is being held in partnership with Carousel Ranch, a nonprofit charitable organization that provides therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children, improving the quality of their lives, according to the organization’s website.

The cost of admission to the event is $15 for members, $25 for non-members. The dealership is located at 23355 Valencia Blvd., in Santa Clarita.