Community gathers for back to school night

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Now that the schools of the Sulphur Springs Union School District are back in session, and students have settled into their classes and met their teachers, parents enjoyed an opportunity to do the same at the district’s annual “Back to School Night” events.

Administrators and teachers at Leona Cox and Valley View community schools were on hand in their classrooms Thursday night to meet the parents of the community and discuss their expectations for the coming school year.

“Back to school night is a great opportunity to meet with the teachers, find out what the plans are, set expectations and learn the standards that students will be covering in the year,” board president Ken Chase said.

“We want to make sure our families know our teachers and principals are excited,” said Sulphur Springs’ Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi. The support staff has worked hard to prepare the classrooms and schools hope the parents felt welcomed.

“We have a strong focus on the arts and music,” Kawaguchi said, which was on display Thursday as Parents enjoyed tours of the science and computer lab, as well as other extra curricular options available at Leona and Valley View.

“Back to School Night is a great opportunity to learn about what’s happening in the classroom and the great work and curriculum that’re being implemented,” Kawaguchi said. The district hopes it was an enjoyable night for all.