County’s animal shelters to offer discounted adoptions this weekend

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

With millions of companion animals ending up at shelters, the county’s Animal Care and Control department shelters will offer discounted adoptions this weekend, including at the Castaic location.

The event, dubbed Clear the Shelters, will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 18 at all seven Los Angeles County shelters. The Castaic Animal Care Center is located at 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road.

Each center will offer a $20 adoption fee for dogs and no cost adoptions for cats.

Castaic Center manager Karen Stepp said there are plenty of adoption options for those interested, including other animals like water turtles. The shelter has a high volume of cats and kittens ready for a forever home, as it is currently cat season, according to Don Belton, Animal Care and Control public information officer.

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country are behind Clear the Shelters, teaming up with hundreds of animal shelters for the fourth annual time. Already, the adoption drive has helped over 150,000 pets find forever homes.

Clear the Shelter’s purpose is to reduce the number of euthanized animals by helping more people adopt instead of purchase pets. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized each year.

“Every single pet that is adopted frees shelter staff up to work with and prepare the next pet for potential adoption,” said Kenny Lamberti, director of strategic engagement and companion animals for the Human Society, in a statement.