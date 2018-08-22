Democratic organizations to hear from, endorse City Council candidates

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Young Democrats held a panel discussion for Democratic City Council candidates on Monday in anticipation of the upcoming election season.

Candidates Brett Haddock, Diane Trautman and Logan Smith attended to voice their views before the City Council election on Nov. 6.

“Our plan for the next three months until November is to spend our time as a club making sure we elect the candidates we’ve endorsed,” said SCV Young Democrats President Nathan Bousfield. “All those seats are important.”

The club has endorsed the three candidates, as well as 25th Congressional District candidate Katie Hill and 38th Assembly District candidate Christy Smith.

On Thursday, the Democratic Alliance for Action of Santa Clarita is scheduled to vote on who it wants to endorse in the City Council and school board elections, said DAA President Michelle Kampbell.

‘We worked really hard this past two years and we’ve seen a remarkable increase in Dem voter registration throughout the district,” she said. “And it shows when we go out there and do voter registration outreach, that many voters are eager for a change in leadership in Congress and the Assembly, and our City Council as well.”

Kampbell said the club’s goal is to have a City Council that reflects demographics in the community.

“Although the City Council (election) is not a partisan race, in ideals and a lot of the rhetoric put forth, you can tell they’ve made nonpartisan feats partisan,” she said. “And I think it’s only fair for it to be balanced and to reflect our city. I want representatives in our community and leadership to reflect the Democratic voters, too.”

The DAA is scheduled to hold its membership meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at Vincenzo’s Pizza in Newhall. There will also be a meet and greet with the endorsed candidates 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 24756 Quigley Canyon Road in Newhall.

Interested constituents can sign up for canvassing or get involved by visiting Smith’s headquarters at 23120 Lyons Ave., Unit 12, or Hill’s headquarters at 25269 The Old Road.