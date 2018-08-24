Flag service held to remember Capt. Wayne Habell, funeral scheduled Saturday

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A memorial flag ceremony service was held for Fire Capt. Wayne Habell of Fire Station 73 on Friday morning.

The ceremony was a quiet event, bringing together the family and fire personnel from across the region, Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina said, adding that family members appreciated the somber tribute to Habell’s memory and work.

The service was led by Capt. John Rossi, who led those in attendance with a prayer remembering Habell. He asked for strength and comfort through the process of healing. Bagpipes were played as a flag was folded and Habell’s fellow firefighters saluted their fallen comrade.

Habell went missing Aug. 6 and was later found dead along a hiking trail in Montecito in Santa Barbara County.

The family has received support through two GoFundMe pages created after Habell’s death. Set up by family friend Cherie Simone and fellow firefighter Capt. Adam Clint, the two pages have collected $33,010 as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

Habell was like a brother to Clint, sharing the good times and bad, according to his GoFundMe page.

Funeral services are scheduled Saturday at 1 p.m. at Padre Sierra Parish, 5205 Upland Road in Camarillo. A graveside service will follow 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Santa Barbara Cemetery in Montecito.