Four face felony assault charges after alleged fight at 6 Flags

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Four young men were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury following an alleged fight Wednesday at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The alleged fight happened early Wednesday evening, and was witnessed by park security guards.

“Reportedly, security personnel witnessed the males fighting and because the park has a zero-tolerance policy (on fighting), they notified sheriff’s deputies stationed at the park immediately,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies arrested all four males on felony assault charges.”

The suspects were taken from the park to the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail. The victim, a male Hispanic, was allegedly kicked in the head during the altercation.

“The victim was medically assessed on-scene, but (he) declined to go to the hospital,” Miller said.

Suspects include: a 24-year-old Perris man who works for a roofing company; a 20-year-old roofer from Reseda; a 20-year-old mechanic from Sylmar; and a mechanic from San Fernando who turned 21 last week.

Bail for each of the suspects was set at $30,000.

