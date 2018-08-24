Golden Valley football looks to rebound after losing in season opener

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

There’s no sugarcoating it: Golden Valley didn’t look good in its season opener, losing 46-7 in a road game against Highland.

Senior quarterback Zack Chevalier was 8-of-20 for 100 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The Grizzlies’ only score of the game came on a 4-yard touchdown run by junior running back Tyler Walker early in the second quarter, who finished the game with 54 yards on 13 carries.

“I’ve got to be on top of my game. Being a senior quarterback, I can’t be making critical mistakes,” Chevalier said. “I’m ready for that. I feel very prepared and I feel very excited to get going. I’m excited for the challenge.”

It was a humbling loss for Golden Valley, who shut out Highland in last year’s season opener 30-0. The Grizzlies are putting last week’s game behind them, and focusing on the task at hand, which is Antelope Valley.

“Last week obviously was a rough week that didn’t go the way we wanted,” Chevalier said. “But we’re confident in ourselves and we know that we can be a lot better team than we showed. After our Saturday morning film session we put it behind us and focused on Antelope Valley.”

Antelope Valley (1-0), which plays in CIF Southern Section Division 5, won its season opener 32-29 against Grace Brethren, which plays in Division 4, the same group Golden Valley belongs to.

Senior wide receiver Jamaal Bell had three touchdowns for the Antelopes in Week Zero, including a 95-yard kick kickoff return. According to 247sports.com, Bell currently has four offers from NCAA Division 1 schools: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Fresno State.

Golden Valley will also have its hands full trying to contain junior running back Jermaine Marshall. As a sophomore last season, Marshall had 1584 rushing yards on 237 carries, adding 25 touchdowns.

“Antelope Valley is a really good team, but we’re ready for them,” Chevalier said. “This week was one of the best weeks of practices we’ve had, in my opinion, all year, so I feel really good about it.”

The Grizzlies take on the Antelopes tonight at 7 p.m. in Lancaster.