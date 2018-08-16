Homeowner spots alleged burglar in his garage

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A homeowner confronted a “hot prowl” burglary suspect in his garage this week, sheriff’s deputies said.

The incident happened early Monday morning when the homeowner spotted the suspect holding his property, said Deputy Josh Stamsek of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspect fled the location and deputies were able to apprehend the suspect and found the suspect was in possession of burglary tools,” he said.

A 26-year-old Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

A “hot prowl burglary” is a term indicating at least one resident is home when a burglar enters a residence.

