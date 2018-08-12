Ice Station lets people beat the heat with “Snow Day” event

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As the summer heat continues to burn outside, Ice Station Valencia offered residents a different way to beat the heat, by moving winter up a little sooner in the year.

Every month this summer, Ice Station Valencia has offered a “Snow Day” that filled their “pond” rink with powdered ice letting kids play around without skates, make snowballs, snow angels and even sled through the “snow.”

The Ice Station also provided multi-colored sleds that parents could pull their kids through the snow.

Snow Day took over the “pond” from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in tandem with the station’s open skating, giving 30 minutes before and after to create and remove the fake snow, according to front office manager Melanie Kline.

“We’ve done Snow Day four times this summer as just a fun thing for kids to do,” Kline said about the different activity. “It’s just another activity we could offer that didn’t involve skates. We’ll have another couple of ‘Snow Days’ probably in the winter.”

Next week the Ice Station will hold their Back to School Food Truck Madness featuring various trucks for returning students to get dinner from, a live DJ, arts and crafts and a discount on public skating.

The Food Truck Madness event will fill the Ice Station on Saturday Aug 18 from 5-7 p.m. Those looking for more information can call (661) 775-8686 ext. 221.

Next month, the Ice Station will also host the Labor Day Tier 2 Jamboree, a hockey tournament for all the AA youth travel hockey teams in California. The tournament will determine their seeding for the rest of the season.