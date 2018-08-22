Jury trial postponed in crash that left 6 dead

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The jury trial that was scheduled to get underway Tuesday for a truck driver accused of manslaughter in the deaths of two women and four children killed in 2016 was rescheduled for next month.

Richard Lopez, 70, of Walnut, faces six misdemeanor counts of vehicular manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of failing to comply with California Highway Patrol rules regarding hours of service for drivers, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said last year when charges were filed.

The new date for Lopez’s trial is Sept. 17, Santiago said Tuesday.

Connie Wu Li, 33, Flora Kuang, 33, Jayden Li, 5, Lucas Li, 3, Sky Ng, 4, and Venus Ng, 2, were in a van from Daly City that broke down and was partially blocking the right lane near Gorman School Road on June 28, 2016, prosecutors said a year ago.

When the tractor trailer Lopez was driving crashed into the van, it erupted in flames and went down an embankment, they said.

According to the criminal complaint, the commercial truck driver had not rested the legally mandated 10 hours after allegedly driving for more than 15 hours.

If convicted as charged, Lopez faces a possible maximum sentence of six years in jail, Santiago said at the time charges were filed.

Two others were injured in the three-vehicle crash.

The three vehicles involved in the crash were described as a silver-colored minivan, a Toyota Sienna and a BMW, according to the CHP.

