Jury trial set for man accused of date rape

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A jury trial has been scheduled to begin this month for a Saugus man accused of date rape.

Brady John Wood, now 21, who was ordered last fall to stand trial on a charge of felony date rape, appeared briefly Friday in a Lancaster courtroom at the Michael Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse.

Wood was told his trial by jury would start Aug. 14, said Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In September, Wood was ordered to stand trial for one felony count of rape by use of drugs.

Wood was arrested on Aug. 21, 2017, about 7:45 p.m., by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“This was a date rape scenario at a private residence in June (2017),” Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Bureau said at the time of the arrest.

“He was under investigation since June (2017),” he said.

Wood, who posted bail shortly after his arrest, had been enrolled as a student for the fall 2017 semester at the College of the Canyons.

