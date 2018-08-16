Local softball team finishes third in 14-Under Western Championship

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The William S. Hart 14U softball team came in third place at the 2018 USA Softball Fast Pitch Girls’ B 14-Under Western Championship in Salem, Oregon, which took place from July 29 to Aug. 4.

The Hart 14U team competed against 35 other teams from seven different states, overpowering their opponents on their way to an undefeated record through the first five days of the tournament (5-0).

After winning the first game on the final day of the tournament and moving to 6-0, Hart 14U lost for the first time, 7-2, to the eventual champions NW Nitro Fastpitch-Mace from Keizer, Oregon.

Hart 14U dropped its second game on the final day, losing to Santa Monica 11-5, giving them a third-place finish.

Despite the two losses, Hart 14U still finished the tournament with a total of 66 runs and only allowed 37 runs. In their six victories, they outscored their opponents by a total of 59-19, including a 15-5 victory in their third game, an 18-5 win in their fifth game and a 10-0 shutout in their sixth contest.

Hart 14U came close to losing the second game of the tournament, but a walk-off run from pitcher and infielder Paulina Caldera gave them a 4-3 victory.

The Hart 14U team qualified for the Western Nationals by coming in ninth place at a district tournament in Lancaster in early July.