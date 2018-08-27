Local sports roundup: Cents girls tennis opens season with win

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The Saugus girls tennis team opened up the season Monday, defeating Bishop Alemany 68-67 in games and tied them 9-9. Sophomores Riyana Chhabra and Natalie Ratzlaff, who was brought up from the junior varsity ranks, propelled the Centurions to a 6-1 win in a critical match to give the Cents team the victory.

Women’s golf

Canyons’ women’s golf won their first Western State Conference event of the season on Day 2 of the South Coast Classic in Ventura. Freshman Haruka Coda shot a final-round 69 to earn medalist honors.

NFL

In the third preseason game of the year, former Valencia Vikings football standout and Seattle Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson recorded three tackles in Friday’s 21-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks host their final preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday in Seattle at 7 p.m.

Hart and College of the Canyons football product and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tim White pulled down three catches for 70 yards with a long of 33 yards in the Ravens’ 27-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday in Miami. The Ravens wrap up the preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in Baltimore at 5 p.m.

MLB

Angels, Rockies

As of The Signal’s press deadline the Angels were leading the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning in Anaheim on Monday. Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run for his 15th of the season. Mike Trout hit a solo home run and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.