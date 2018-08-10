Man and his dog appear in burglary surveillance video, pair recognized, man arrested

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Man’s best friend turned out to be something less than that this week when a Newhall man was arrested after he appeared with his dog in video surveillance footage of an alleged burglary, and was recognized.

On July 31, about 3 a.m., a commercial burglary occurred at a business located on the 23600 block of Lyons Avenue, in Newhall.

“Store personnel reported that an unknown male adult gained access to the business through a rear door,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“He allegedly picked up cases of beer and left. Video footage shared with deputies showed a male white adult with a dog,” she said.

“A deputy recognized the male and black pit bull from a previous contact,” she added.

On Monday, the deputy spotted the suspect in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

A 58-year-old Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary.

