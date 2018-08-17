Newhall fire captain still missing

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After a full work week of searching, Capt. Wayne Habell, veteran firefighter stationed at Fire Station 73 in Newhall, is still missing.

On Monday, Habell got into his older model black Chrysler Aspen SUV and was on his way to LA Fitness in Stevenson Ranch, according to ….. That was the last anyone saw or heard from the 43-year-old married father of three.

“There’s nothing new on that case,” said Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Friday. “We went to all the known areas and the areas he frequented and, still, there’s nothing.”

Sgt. Sandra Nava, of the Missing Persons section at the Los Angeles County Sheriff

Department’s Homicide Bureau, reported the same update Friday.

“We still have people out there looking for him — nothing,” she said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt