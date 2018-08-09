Newhall housing project approved for another year

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The plan to build 92 homes and 93 condos for seniors on The Old Road in Newhall was given a new lease on life Tuesday when county planners approved the developer’s request for a one-year extension.

“The hearing officer approved a one-year time extension request for the project,” said Mitch Glaser, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning.

The Lyons Canyon Project is located on about 232 acres immediately west of The Old Road and north of the intersection of The Old Road and Calgrove Boulevard in unincorporated Los Angeles County territory.

It calls for 92 single-family homes and the removal of 147 oak trees.

Since it was introduced in 2006 by developer D. R. Horton’s Western Pacific Housing Inc., the plan has been modified.

The original proposal submitted to the county’s Regional Planning Commission called for 93 single-family lots and 93 condos, all intended for seniors, on 234 acres, next door to the Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon on The Old Road.

