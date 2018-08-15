Newhall man pleads no contest to five firearms offenses

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Newhall man charged with 65 felony counts related to firearms now faces six years in state prison after pleading no contest Monday to five weapons offenses.

Robert Wayne Mount, 52, appeared Monday in San Fernando Superior Court.

He was charged with: assault with a semiautomatic weapon; assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury; possession of an assault weapon; possession of a firearm near a school; unlawful assault weapon .50 BMG rifle activity (Browning Machine Gun); manufacture, sell or possess a short-barreled rifle/shotgun; possession of a machine gun; and, machine gun conversion, according to the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Ricardo Santiago, DA spokesman, said Mount pleaded no contest to:

Assault with a semi-automatic firearm

Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Unlawful assault weapon/.50 BMG Rifle Activity

Possession of a machine gun

Machine gun conversion

“He faces six years in state prison, will have to surrender all firearms seized to law enforcement and to stay away from the victims in the case for 10 years,” Santiago said, referring to a plea arrangement made with prosecutors.

Mount — now scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13. — was arrested Dec. 6, 2017, following a four-hour standoff with deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

On the morning he was arrested, deputies responded to the 25200 block of De Wolfe Road, regarding a man with a gun and a domestic disturbance call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said at the time.

When they arrived, deputies contacted two victims who told them the suspect had pointed a handgun at them and threatened them during a domestic incident, she said.

“This apparently stemmed from an unreported spousal assault from the previous evening,” Miller said in December.

The victims reportedly told deputies there were numerous firearms inside the home.

Deputies found 144 firearms inside the house.

