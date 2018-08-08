Paseo Aquatics to host “End of Summer Splash”

By Diego Marquez

2 mins ago

Want to cool off? Paseo Aquatics has an answer.

The swim club will host an “End of Summer Splash” swim clinic and meet on Saturday, August 18 at the Castaic Aquatics Swim Complex.

The clinic will begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon.

“We think it’s important to introduce the sport of swimming to the community and concurrently let them know that we are the newest sanctioned club team in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Paseo Aquatics General Manager and co-founder Jay Wolf.

Paseo Aquatics coaching staff will host a swim clinic where swimmers from the ages of four to 17 can come swim and learn more about the Santa Clarita’s newest swim club.

“The format is going to be unique,” Wolf said. “It will feature a coaches clinic, as well as a swim meet, with more emphasis on the recreational side.

“It will not be a sanctioned meet with officials, but is meant to expose swimmers to the competitive side of swimming, in a swimmer-friendly environment by giving them a chance to experience individual races, relays and provides a lot of fun while introducing the sport to local youths who have never experienced anything but recreational swimming.”

The “End of Summer Splash” will feature individual races of 25 yards and 50 yards, relays, water games and a whole lot of fun under the sun. As a token, swimmers will receive a Paseo Aquatics cap for their participation in the event.

“I think a successful meet would be if all the participants had a better understanding about what competitive swimming is all about, along with the opportunity to meet a staff that is second to none and a program that is coming into its oats,” Wolf said.

There is a $10 registration fee. To sign up you can go to www.paseoaquatics.org and click the link to register by sending your name, swimmer’s name, age and gender to info@paseoaquatics.org.