Regional planning committee reviews plan for 183 homes on Skyline Ranch Road

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A plan to build 183 homes and 228 apartments on the southeast corner of Whites Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road is expected to be reviewed Thursday at the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning.

Members of the Subdivision Committee — made up of stakeholder agencies such public works, public health, fire, and parks and recreation — are expected to take a hard look at the project’s impacts, and factors including how much grading is expected and water availability.

In addition to the homes and apartments, the project — being developed by Frank Su, representing Plum Canyon Master LLC — comes with a water booster pumping station, a recreational lot and three open space areas.

The committee will review the latest revised version of the plan spelled out in the final environmental impact report completed in October 2017. The first environmental impact report drafted for the project was done in 1988.

The project is planned for the vacant area between Skyline Ranch Road and the Los Angeles County Fire Department Fire Station 128.

Anyone wanting to weigh in on the development can do so at a public hearing set for Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.

The hearing takes place at the Hall of Records, 320 W. Temple St., in Los Angeles.

The project is part of a much larger project, called the Plum Canyon development, which was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in January 1989.

Supervisors reviewed the environmental impacts of the initial development when it called for 5,000 homes and almost 22 acres earmarked for commercial use.

The project’s environmental impact report has been modified twice since it was certified — once in March 2004 and again in July 2015. The latest environmental impact report is referred to by regional planners as the”third addendum.”

Under the California Environmental Quality Act, the public is invited to participate in a public review period Sept. 6-13.

The project’s EIR certified in 1989 was for a project site divided into five planning areas.

Since then the site has been divided into 18 smaller projects, 11 of which have been developed.

