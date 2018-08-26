Route 66 Classic Grill seeks TV thief

By Skylar Barti

3 mins ago

Route 66 Classic Grill is asking the community for any information on a thief who stole the patio television from the Canyon Country restaurant Saturday after midnight.

The thief approached the restaurant just after midnight wearing a mask that covered the bottom half of his face. At first, he attempted to open the company vehicles before moving directly to the patio and removing a 50-inch Samsung television, according to George Thomas. Owner of Route 66.

“They looked like they knew what they were doing,” Thomas said.

Video provided by George Thomas.

Thomas made a Facebook post asking the community for any information they might have of suspect. The man in the video has tattoos on both of his arms and arrived in an SUV with a ladder on its roof driven by a getaway driver, according to the post.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene after Thomas’ staff discovered the missing TV on Saturday morning and notified the Sheriff’s Department, according to Lt. Andrew Dahring with the Sheriff’s Station. He confirmed the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station at 661-255-1121