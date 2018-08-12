Santa Clarita gets “Silent under the Stars”

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

William S. Hart Park celebrates the Western film genre and how its history has woven into Santa Clarita’s own history, among the highlights during the Silents Under the Stars movie night hosted by the Friends of Hart Park.

Hundreds filled the backyard of Hart Hall to watch the 1920 William S. Hart film, “The Toll Gate,” accompanied with live music from the bluegrass band, The Grateful Dudes.

Planning the event started months in advance to coordinate the live band, the dinner and silent auction donations, according to Sherron Blowers, a member of the Friends of Hart Park Board of Directors.

Items donated to the silent auction included old dolls and relics made in the western style, gift cards, signed memorabilia and gift baskets of various items. All proceeds go directly to helping maintain the park and taking care of the animals in the park houses.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Blowers said. “All the funds help work together with the county funds. It helps feed the animals and keeps the park working.”

This year’s silent film tells the story of Black Deering, performed by Hart. He’s a bandit who leads his band on their last raid only to be caught when one of his members betrays him to the authorities.

The film was shown on a large projector screen at roughly 8:15 p.m. as the sun began to set.

This year’s dinner for the event was provided by Rattler’s Bar B Que.