Signal launches new multimedia site for in-depth video, audio content

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a high school football player scream his way through an interview on the Ninja ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain?

Have you ever been interested to hear about the process behind determining which of The Signal’s stories end up on the front page?

As The Signal gears up to celebrate 100 years of history, the Santa Clarita Valley’s most trusted news source is adding new features for readers and visitors to SignalSCV.com.

“The Vault,” officially launched at 8 p.m. Wednesday, offering new multimedia content that’s never been available before. It’s going to be more than a “peak behind the curtain” or unusual interviews, but a website that truly brings unique perspective and never-before-seen features from a local news outlet.

“It’s very exciting to be able to produce the type of content to the community and to be able to offer it at no charge to inform and educate people on the important issues that the public needs to be informed about,” said Richard Budman, co-owner and publisher of The Signal. “Austin Dave and his multimedia team, along with our news staff, have truly produced some award-winning content that we’re looking forward to sharing.”

“Addicted” is an episodic look at drug addiction that follows several individuals, as well as their families’ struggles, with one of the deadliest problems facing Santa Clarita Valley residents, as well as an honest talk about what our community’s response to the problem has been.

“The micro-documentaries that Austin and the rest of our multimedia team is producing are elevating The Signal’s local coverage to a new level,” said Signal Editor Tim Whyte. “This is a major step forward for The Signal as a source of local news and information across every available platform.”

Some of the content available as of the Aug. 1 launch includes “Fast Talk,” in which Signal Sports Editor Haley Sawyer invites local athletes to take part in rides and games at Six Flags while talking about their respective upcoming seasons.

Another feature includes “First Responders,” which includes interviews and ride-alongs that give a snapshot into the daily grind of those who work to keep Santa Clarita Valley residents safe every day.

“The Vault project allows us to think outside the box, and highlight what sets Santa Clarita apart from other communities through video, audio podcasts and more digital tools,” said Austin Dave, chief multimedia journalist for The Signal. “With a larger staff, we now have the resources to take a deeper dive into local issues like drug addiction, homelessness and crime, while keeping a finger on the local pulse.”

The Vault website is available for viewing at https://vault.signalscv.com.