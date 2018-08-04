Single vehicle collision causes lane closure

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A single-vehicle collision with a traffic pole caused traffic to stop in one direction on Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway, Saturday morning.

The white four door sedan collided with the northbound traffic signal at 7:55 a.m. damaging the pole and forcing an immediate repair, according to Santa Clarita Sheriff’s station watch sergeant Deputy Navarro.

No major injuries were reported as a result of the crash, Navarro said.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s station shut down traffic moving northbound on Golden Valley Road while Southern California Edison make repairs to the traffic pole.