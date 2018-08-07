‘Sole provider’ Newhall dad struck and killed after car stalls

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

New details are emerging about a Newhall man struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the off-ramp of Interstate 110 in South Los Angeles.

Mark James Baldus, 53, was killed Aug. 1 in what officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner/Coroner are calling an accident.

Baldus died of multiple blunt force injuries, said coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He leaves behind a wife and 15-year-old daughter.

“He was the most unselfish person I have ever known in my life,” said friend and coworker Erik Estrada.

“He went out and raised $15,000 for my wife when she was diagnosed with cancer,” he said. “He would literally give you the shirt off his back, literally, to anyone.”

Baldus, according to details included in the coroner’s report, was walking along the northbound lanes of the 110 off-ramp at Gage Avenue after his car had stalled.

“The vehicle stalled and he appeared to be near his vehicle when he was hit by a vehicle exiting the freeway,” Ardalani said.

Baldus, who worked as a boilermaker performing heavy industrial construction, had a wife and 15-year-old daughter suffering from cancer.

The GoFundMe page set up by Estrada for Baldus has raised more than $8,000 for the Baldus family.

“His wife is unable to work, so he was the sole provider,” Estrada said.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe page can visit https://www.gofundme.com/mark-baleus

