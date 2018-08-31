Some things to remember for Labor Day weekend

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

With temperatures in the low 90s, whether your in the water or shopping the Labor Day deals, there are a few important things to remember this holiday weekend.

“There are more gatherings, more barbecues and the weather is still hot,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

When it comes to water safety, whether it is the beach, pool or lake, “it is important to have a designated water-watcher,” Miller said.

In a recent news release, the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Division of Boating and Waterways, reminded everyone to take extra precautions and practice safe boating practices on the lake. “Wearing a life jacket is the number one way that someone can increase his or her chances of surviving a boating-related accident,” officials said.

To prevent accidents on roadways, be careful on the busy roads. “Don’t make the reckless decision to drink and drive,” officials said.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies will be patrolling the community for public safety, with an increased emphasis on watching for impaired motorists, officials said.

“If you see anyone looking impaired, call 911 and give an approximate location where the car is,” Miller said.

If you are taking advantage of the Labor Day shopping deals, remember do not leave valuables in your car. “They will take anything they can find,” Miller said.

Property crime is one of the most preventable crimes.

Waste Management’s service is reminding residents trash, recycling, and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service will be delayed by one day in observance of Labor Day. Services will resume on Sept. 4.

Not everyone will be spending time with their families this Labor Day. First responders will be served a thank you and lunch by employees of Olive Garden in Valencia.

“It’s the thought that counts, because not everyone could be home on labor day,” said Olive Garden Service Manager Dody Pratama.

The menu consists of their signature Italian dishes, like fettuccine Alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs. Every meal will come with Olive Garden’s iconic salad and breadsticks.

The restaurant will be open for full service on Monday, but they will be taking time out of their schedules to prep, pack and serve the meals for selected first responder agencies.