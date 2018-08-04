Spectrum team involved in several significant transactions in SCV

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

After more than 15 years with NAI Capital, Yair Haimoff and his team have struck out on their own and have already made a big impact in the Santa Clarita Valley real estate market.

Haimoff, a commercial real estate adviser with nearly two decades of brokerage, leasing, sales and investments experience, announced the launch of his new firm, Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., earlier this year.

Since January, Spectrum has been involved in several significant transactions, including the sale of the former home of Einstein Academy charter school, a $6 million property on Kelly Johnson Parkway, in addition to helping Santa Clarita Valley businesses find spots in industrial spaces such as the Centre Pointe Parkway business park in the center of town.

There, Haimoff recently located a new client where the home of the Warrior Fitness facilities were located.

“My goal in launching Spectrum CRE is to provide a fresh and innovative approach to brokerage, using technology to streamline processes so our brokers can focus on providing superior client service without getting distracted by administrative tasks,” Haimoff said, noting that, with his new company, he looks forward to innovating.

“With tools to help efficiency, including creating a sustainable working environment, our team has greater flexibility to connect with our clients on a more personal level, to deliver the greatest value and results.”

Haimoff is serving as the firm’s executive managing director and joined by brokers Isaac Haimoff, Matt Sreden, Andrew Ghassemi, Barry Jakov, Alan DiFatta, Shawn Jacobson and Nathan Shaolian, with additional brokers joining the firm soon.

Starting his own firm has given Haimoff a number of opportunities he’s using to try to better serve Spectrum’s clients, he said, such as state-of-the-art drone footage, a little more control over client services and offices in three locations: Encino, West L.A. and the company’s Valencia headquarters on Constellation Road.

The firm’s services include tenant and landlord representation, leasing, sales (owner-user and investments), 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, build-to-suit developments and debt/equity.

Spectrum CRE currently represents property listings throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The company’s website is Spectrumcre.com.

