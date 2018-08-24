Telly’s to open additional new location following relocation next year

By Tammy Murga

26 mins ago

After announcing it would leave its Bouquet Canyon Road location, Telly’s Charburgers confirmed relocation would happen in March 2019, with a second spot to come August 2019, according to Nikol Koutes, daughter of the restaurant’s owner and an employee at the restaurant.

A Starbucks is scheduled to take over Telly’s current place in Sutter Point Plaza and is expected to open by next summer, according to real estate company Crissman Commercial Services.

The location that will house the current Bouquet Canyon Road spot cannot yet be released due to pending contracts, said Koutes. The second Telly’s, set to open in August of next year, will be on Plum Canyon Road.

“We’ve been here for 28 years, but exciting things are coming,” said Koutes.

While many were surprised to hear about the change, Koutes said the two new locations would include some upgrades to improve overall efficiency.

Koutes shared that the new spots will be larger, including an extended kitchen.

“Right now, one of our biggest problems is that the kitchen is too small. With more space and new equipment we can deliver faster and better,” said Koutes.

The unknown location will not have a drive through but the Plum Canyon Road will, with space ample enough for up to 15 cars at a time — something the current location lacks.

The Plum location, which the owner plans to hire new staff eventually, is said to be their flagship, with an entirely new, “fun environment that offers beer on tap.”

One of the features Koutes is most excited about, she said, is the addition of a bakery, which plans to sell in-housemade icecream and pastries.

The diners will also offer online and curbside ordering, as well as through Postmates and Uber Eats.

Koutes said the schedule of 7 a.m. through 9 p.m., seven days a week, will remain the same at both locations.