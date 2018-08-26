The Canyon to feature short film “Land, Water y Comunidad” on Monday

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The Canyon inside Westfield Valencia Town Center is planning to screen the short film “Land, Water y Comunidad” on Monday evening.

Provided by the Hispanic Access Foundation, the film highlights the Land and Water Conservation Fund, or LWCF, according to a release issued by the foundation Friday. Established in 1964, the fund has committed to safeguarding natural areas across the country, including state and national parks and projects.

The film covers five locations in California that are under the LWCF’s protection, including Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve. It also takes a look at how humans interact with nature, through recreation or exploring cultural heritage. The film then follows what the impact would be if those lands are no longer available to the public.

Unless reauthorized by Congress, the LWCF is set to expire Sept. 30.

After the screening, viewers will have the chance to watch a panel discussion on the LWCF’s future.

The event is free and open to the public, beginning at 6 p.m.

