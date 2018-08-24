Trinity football looking to stay unbeaten

By Haley Sawyer



Trinity Classical Academy football knows it has a challenge ahead as they take on Rivera, but also have the confidence of last week’s 38-0 shutout of Desert Christian behind them.

Newly-named starting quarterback Rick Roberts ended the night 17 of 30 for 281 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s rout of Desert Christian. Knights coach Les Robinson only expects more of the same this time around.

“Rick has always had a great feel for the game,” Robinson said. “He’s always been a very cerebral quarterback. In the past when he first came to us, he was a pudgy kid and he had to get in shape and become more athletic to execute the things that were in his head.”

Roberts has already established a link with receiver Kyle Fields, connecting with him for two touchdowns in last week’s game. The two have played with each other since Pop Warner, resulting in what Robinson calls “natural chemistry.”

Carson Campuzano is likely to have another productive night, coming off a performance that included six receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown. Phineas Yi could possibly be seen at multiple positions tonight after filling roles on offense and defense last week.

Rivera’s biggest threat is their offensive line. But if Trinity plays like the quick, cerebral team that they are, the team should be able to combat it.

“They’re big and then I think we’re a faster team than they are,” said Robinson. “Hopefully we prove that we’re the more polished team and that’s what we hope for.”

The Knights are set to play the Huskies at 7 p.m. at Fillmore High School.