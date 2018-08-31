Trinity football will try to continue dominating start to season

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The Trinity football team will look to continue its early-season dominance tonight as they hit the road to take on Fillmore.

Knights starting quarterback Rick Roberts has been dependable in his first two games, accumulating 555 passing yards, five touchdowns and only one interception on 26 completions in 45 attempts.

Sophomore running back Edgar Romero has nine carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns to start the season, while senior wide receiver Carson Campuzano has 11 receptions for 314 yards and three scores.

Roberts believes if his team continues to play like they have been, it will be extremely difficult for the opposition to beat them.

“I don’t see us stopping anytime soon. I see a great team, the best team I’ve been a part of,” Roberts said. “If we stick together like we have been, play well and start well and finish games, I don’t see why we can’t go undefeated. I see great things out of this team.”

Fillmore is coming off a 34-7 loss against Brentwood after winning their first game 49-22 against Viewpoint.

The Flashes are on their third coach in as many seasons, and finished last year winless, going 0-10.

Still, their senior quarterback Jake Saviers poses a threat as he’s thrown for 340 yards and three touchdowns while also adding three rushing touchdowns on 13 carries.

The Knights will have their hands full trying to contain him and are also concerned with the little things that they have to take care of.

“We have to cut down on penalties and making tackles, the basic fundamentals of the game,” Roberts said. “We also have to finish on drives and third-down conversions.”

Trinity (2-0) will battle Fillmore (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Fillmore High School.