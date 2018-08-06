Two Bakersfield women accused of stealing from SCV businesses

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two unemployed women from Bakersfield were arrested on suspicion of burglary Saturday after they were allegedly caught with a large amount of stolen clothing.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station carried out a traffic stop when they found “a large amount of clothing items,” said Sgt. Danial Dantice, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The deputies believed the clothes were stolen from local businesses, he said.

“Both were booked at Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station, and were later released pending further investigation,” Dantice said.

The women — one 18 years old, the other 19 — were arrested on felony charges with bail set at $20,000.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt