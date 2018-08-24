Valencia girls basketball names new head coach

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Valencia High School girls basketball has concluded their search for a new head coach on Friday afternoon.

Kevin Honaker will be taking over for former Valencia girls basketball head coach Jerry Mike, who resigned earlier this month after being at the helm of the program for the past 19 years.

Honaker takes over the girl’s basketball team that went 16-12 overall (8-2 in Foothill League) and made it to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs falling against Orangewood Academy in the first round.