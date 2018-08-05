Vehicle fire knocked down along 14 freeway near Acton

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters respond to a report of a vehicle fire on the southbound 14 freeway north of Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received the call from the California Highway Patrol about a vehicle on flames, according to fire dispatcher Bernard Peters. Two fire engines arrived to the location, knocking out the fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 1:25 p.m. No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.