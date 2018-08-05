Water line breaks in Valencia
Firefighters walk away from station W-10 after shutting off the water to a broken water line/Skylar Barti The Signal
By Skylar Barti
1 min ago

A water pipe at the Eggs n’ Things parking lot next to the Paseo Club broke Saturday leaking gallons of water, officials said.

Los Angeles County Firefighters responded to the report of a broken water main at the W-10 water station in Valencia. Upon arrival firefighters noted that chlorine was present in the water and called for an initial response from hazmat, according to Fire Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Hazmat was later canceled after firefighters determined that the chemicals in the water would be non-hazardous to the public and could shut off the water themselves.

The break was later determined to not be a break in the main but rather a broken PVC pipe that caused the leak, according to Lt. Andrew Dahring with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station.

Technicians with Santa Clarita Water arrived later on scene to fix the break, noting it was a PVC break.

Water for the local business was not affected after firefighters tested the water at the Subway restaurant next to the station.

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a staff writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

