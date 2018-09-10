356 stopped, zero motorists arrested in Friday DUI checkpoint

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The latest in a series of DUI checkpoints carried out regularly by the California Highway Patrol saw no one arrested on suspicion of impaired driving Friday out of the more than 300 motorists who were stopped.

The DUI checkpoint was carried out between 8 and 11:30 p.m. on Constitution Road and The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

“Of the 356 cars were screened, four drivers were asked to step out of their vehicles to have a field sobriety test conducted on them,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said.

“All were deemed not under the influence,” he said.

“Two unlicensed drivers came through the checkpoint. Since they were unlicensed, they were given the opportunity to have a licensed driver come to the checkpoint and drive their respective vehicles home or have their vehicles towed. Both drivers choose the first option.

“They each had a licensed driver drive their car home,” he said.

“Once we advertise that we are having a DUI checkpoint, I get calls, the office gets calls and everybody starts asking where the checkpoint will be,” Greengard said.

“It is positively effective psychologically, and makes people have a plan that night before they go out,” he said.

Arresting motorists believed to be under the influence is only one of the reasons why the checkpoints are done.

“Deterrence, of course,” CHP Officer Eric Priessman said. “But we also do it to remind the public about the impacts of driving under the influence.

“And, to educate the public about impaired driving,” he said.

During the checkpoint, motorists approaching the checkpoint see informational signs advising them of a sobriety checkpoint ahead, Greengard said in the press release issued last week.

Once diverted into the lane, motorists would then be detained only momentarily while an officer explains the purpose of the checkpoint.

The goal of the DUI checkpoint is to create awareness among the motoring public, to deter people from driving under the influence and to keep the streets safe for all, Greengard said.

Although checkpoints tend to reduce the number of drinking drivers on the road, the CHP will apprehend DUI drivers who fail to heed the warnings.

Greengard said in the press release issued last week that sobriety checkpoints are done in accordance with the guidelines for checkpoint operations outlined in the California Supreme Court decision, Ingersol vs. Palmer.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles are checked. If traffic volume becomes too heavy, vehicles to be checked are selected by a pre-set standard, such as every fifth or 10th vehicle, in order to assure objectivity.

For additional information, contact the CHP at 661-294-5540.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt