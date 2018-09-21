500-home project clears approval hurdle

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The last remaining road blocks barring construction of more than 500 homes between Shadow Pines and Agua Dulce were removed Thursday by regional planners.

The Spring Canyon Project faces one final hurdle next month when it goes to the hearing officer of the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, paving the way for construction to begin.

“The hearing officer’s decision is final unless appealed to the Regional Planning Commission,” said Mitch Glaser, spokesman for regional planning.

The project was reviewed Thursday by members of the department’s Subdivision Committee who scrutinized reports from various departments such as public works and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“These reports will clear the holds that the various departments placed on the subdivision map prior to the Hearing Officer meeting,” Glaser said.

The reports related to:

Clarifying the sequencing and timing of improvements, such as the installation of new roadways and street lights.

Allowing infrastructure to be built prior to certain milestones – such as prior to getting a building permit – and making sure that the infrastructure is built according to the County’s current standards so that future traffic, parking, and recreation needs are all met.

Ensuring that landscaping includes locally indigenous, native, and drought tolerant plants.

It is the job of the Subdivision Committee — made up of stakeholder agencies such public works, public health, fire and parks and recreation — to take a hard look at how each project will affect things like how much grading is expected and water availability.

Last month, Spring Canyon developer, Matt Villalobos, was granted a one-year extension for the sixth time, to proceed with his plan to build.

“We’re gearing up to start construction next year,” he said last month.

On Thursday, with the removal of “holds” placed on his construction plans, the Spring Canyon project remains on target.

The housing project has been in the works for 15 years, Villablos said last month, noting there have been many map revisions in that time.

The planned housing development sits north of Highway 14 and Soledad Canyon Road, between Shadow Pines Boulevard and Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

The housing plan also calls for one Los Angeles County Fire Department station and one Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department substation to be built, two parking lots and three open space lots, all on nearly 550 acres.

