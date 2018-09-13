Basketball coach arrested on molestation charges

By Perry Smith

10 mins ago

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a basketball coach on 13 charges in connection with allegations regarding the inappropriate touching of at least eight teenage boys, sheriff’s officials said.

Jeremy Haggerty, 34, was arrested this morning and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A detective with the Special Victims Unit confirmed the charges Thursday, as well as officials’ suspicion there might be additional victims.

“My understanding is that he was living in Orange County and he was working at a school there,” said Sgt. Brian Hudson, declining to release the name of the Orange County school.

“Our fear is there are more victims,” Hudson said, “due to the timeframe… we’ve identified victims going back as far as 2008.”

Hudson confirmed initially the suspect, Haggerty, briefly was involved with the Trinity Classical Academy as a coach, and also worked with several other schools in the area.

Detectives say they have found no evidence the alleged incidents occurred on a local school campus, and all of the alleged incidents reportedly took place in one-on-one training sessions involving the coach and the player-victim.

Haggerty was arrested on 13 counts alleging child molestation, which also included sexual battery charges, according to Hudson.

Trinity released a statement in response to the initial allegations in August.

Trinity Classical Academy co-founder Wally Caddow said the individual was working as a private basketball coach in the area and he also coached students from other area schools. Caddow said the allegations did not involve the campus in any way.

Liz Caddow, Trinity’s head of school, issued the following statement to parents once the school learned of the investigation:

“Dear Trinity Families,

“Trinity Classical Academy’s administration has been made aware of an active investigation of a former employee, varsity boys’ basketball coach. The allegations consist of inappropriate conduct with a former, now-adult student for incidents that occurred several years ago. The incidents did not occur within the confines of Trinity Classical Academy’s campus, nor in the employee’s official employment capacity, but occurred with a student who participated in private training with this individual. His employment status at Trinity Classical Academy ended in 2016. For the protection of this student, their family, and our school community, please pray for this situation. Also be mindful of your discussions and please refrain from any discussion/posting, etc., on social media. Please direct any questions directly to me.”

The District Attorney’s Office filed the charges Monday, Hudson said.

Haggerty was being held Thursday at the SCV Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $300,000 bail. His arraignment date is scheduled for Monday, September 17, 2018.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.