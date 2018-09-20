Brittany Foundation Animal Sanctuary to hold fundraiser inside kennels Oct. 13

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Volunteers with the Brittany Foundation Animal Sanctuary plan to spend 24 hours with a shelter dog in a kennel at their rescue shelter in Agua Dulce on Oct. 13.

The goal of the upcoming A Day in Their Paws is to raise awareness of what every day is like for a shelter dog, with breaks to eat and use the bathroom, according to a news release from the organization.

Volunteers are set to stay in a kennel with a dog of their choosing, raising money from supporters who will sponsor their stay alongside man’s best friend.

“Every dog we adopt out creates a space for another dog we can save,” said founder Nancy Anderson. “If you’re not looking to adopt, you can still lend a hand by sponsoring a volunteer or coming by the open house. With everyone’s help, this could be our biggest fundraiser ever and allow us (to) continue to save lives well into next year.”

The nonprofit organization is scheduled to host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. for tours of the sanctuary, as well as a chance for guests to participate in a silent auction, raffle, contests and refreshments, which will help raise funds for the foundation.

The Brittany Foundation Animal Sanctuary is at the corner of Sierra Highway and Anthony Road in Agua Dulce. For more information, call 661-713-5240, email brittany_dogs@yahoo.com or visit brittanyfoundation.com.